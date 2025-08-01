Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Friday organized a vibrant walk rally under the theme "Unity in Motion:

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Friday organized a vibrant walk rally under the theme "Unity in Motion: A Tribute to Pakistan’s Independence," symbolizing the nation’s collective march towards freedom and progress.

The event marked the beginning of the 14-Day Maarka-e-Haq Independence Celebrations Program.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and paid tribute to Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir and the armed forces for safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and honor.

He highlighted the crucial role of teachers and educational institutions in shaping soldiers and leaders.

The university will hold various programs across its main campus, sub-campuses, and 129 affiliated colleges, with a special event at affiliated colleges every Saturday. The rally concluded with prayers for the country, martyrs, and the prosperity of SALU, reinforcing national unity and patriotism.