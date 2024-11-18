SALU Holds Seminar On Impact Of 26th Amendment On Pakistan's Political Landscape
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A thought-provoking web seminar was organized by States Craft (SCS) of Political Science Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on "critical evaluation of the 26th Amendment and its constitutional implications on the political landscape of Pakistan" at its main auditorium on Monday.
The keynote speaker for the seminar was the Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ali who provided an in-depth analysis of the 26th Amendment and shed light on its potential impact on governance and political dynamics within Pakistan.
Incharge Chairperson, Dr.Shahida Amir Chandio expressed her appreciation for Dr.
Mohammad Ali's insights, noting the importance of his contributions to understanding the implications of the amendment.
After the presentations, the students actively participated in a question-and-answer session and engaged directly with Dr. Mohammad Ali. This interaction provided an invaluable opportunity for students to discuss and clarify complex issues related to the amendment and its implications for Pakistan's political system.
This seminar was a testament to Shah Abdul Latif University's commitment to promoting critical thinking and engaging students and faculty in meaningful discourse on contemporary issues facing Pakistan.
