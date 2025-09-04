SALU holds Two-Day training workshop for seminar librarians

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Central Library at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Thursday organized a two-day professional development training workshop for seminar librarians from all university departments. The workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of librarians in modern library and information management.

Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk emphasized the importance of capacity building for librarians and staff in promoting research, knowledge-sharing, and quality education.

Waqas Ahmed Channar delivered a session on modern trends and best practices in library management.

The workshop highlighted the potential for collaboration between seminar libraries and the Students’ Society Center to promote student-led learning activities.

The workshop was attended by distinguished faculty members, clerical staff, seminar librarians, and nominated students from various departments. The training provided a platform for professional learning, knowledge sharing, and student-faculty collaboration.