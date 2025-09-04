SALU Holds Two-Day Training Workshop For Seminar Librarians
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Central Library at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Thursday organized a two-day professional development training workshop for seminar librarians from all university departments. The workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of librarians in modern library and information management.
Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk emphasized the importance of capacity building for librarians and staff in promoting research, knowledge-sharing, and quality education.
Waqas Ahmed Channar delivered a session on modern trends and best practices in library management.
The workshop highlighted the potential for collaboration between seminar libraries and the Students’ Society Center to promote student-led learning activities.
The workshop was attended by distinguished faculty members, clerical staff, seminar librarians, and nominated students from various departments. The training provided a platform for professional learning, knowledge sharing, and student-faculty collaboration.
Recent Stories
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU extends dates for upcoming convocation25 seconds ago
-
KP police digitizes entire force with new HR system27 seconds ago
-
MPA Manshaullah visits Mianapura, reviews sanitation issues28 seconds ago
-
NCHR member minorities, Fauzia Waqar discuss steps to strengthen redressal mechanism10 minutes ago
-
Prophet’s (SAW) teachings as beacon of light for humanity: Commissioner Dera10 minutes ago
-
Muqam hands over huge consignment of relief goods to Afghans authorities10 minutes ago
-
UK announces additional £1.2m flood response support for Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi division reviews revenue matters10 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews flood situation in Gujrat10 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 10 injured in Badin accident10 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues high alert as Sutlej river flood risk intensifies20 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels provides healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat30 minutes ago