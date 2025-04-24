SALU hosts inaugural PhD seminar on nanomaterials, environmental research

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University's Institute of Chemistry successfully organized its first PhD seminar, featuring research on nanocomposites and their environmental applications on Thursday.

The seminar, chaired by Prof. Dr.

Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani, showcased groundbreaking work by PhD candidate Fayaz Hussain Kanhar on graphene oxide-based nanomaterials for water purification and pollutant removal.

The research, supervised by Prof. Dr. Tajnees Pirzada, highlights potential solutions to global environmental challenges.

The seminar fostered academic collaboration and reaffirmed SALU's commitment to innovative research in chemical sciences.