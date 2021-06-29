UrduPoint.com
SALU Hosts Launching Ceremony Of Hand Book On Economic Diplomacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Dean faculty of Social Sciences at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Tuesday organised a launching ceremony of "a hand book on economic diplomacy", written by former ambassador of Pakistan for Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto appreciated the academic work of Ahmed Ali Sirohey.

Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur, Prof Dr Samreen Hussain said it was a healthy sign that our diplomats have been producing positive image, emphasising that it was time to concentrate on economic diplomacy for political development, peace and progress.

Ali Sirohey said Pakistan can enhance its outreach through economic diplomacy by using trained practitioners to influence the alliances around the world.

Sirohey said in the modern time, the nature and scope of economic diplomacy has changed, adding, the more soft power has the greater acceptability of goods and services.

He said the purpose of writing this book is basically to project the country's true image to the outer world.

