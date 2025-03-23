SALU hosts open defense of IoT-based rainfall prediction research

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Sunday hosted the open defense of Mirza Adnan Baig's PhD dissertation, "A Robust Algorithm for Rainfall Prediction Using IoT-Enabled Cloud Images." The session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, with experts from QUEST Nawabshah and MUET Jamshoro participating as examiners.

The research presents a novel algorithm that leverages IoT devices, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based image processing to achieve 89% accuracy in rainfall prediction. This breakthrough has wide-ranging applications in agriculture, disaster management, and energy sectors.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk praised the innovative research, emphasizing its potential societal impact and commercial potential. He encouraged the development of a mobile application to make the rainfall prediction system accessible to the public.