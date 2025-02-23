SALU Hosts Seminar on Peace and Human Rights

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Sunday hosted a one-day seminar on "Promoting Peace and Human Rights: "A Pathway to Institutional Development".

The event was jointly organized by the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, and the Students Societies Center of the University.

Ms.

Tahsin Fatima, Secretary Human Rights Department, was the chief guest. She emphasized the government's commitment to fostering peace and upholding human rights.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk highlighted the university's initiatives in promoting peace and tolerance. Other notable speakers included Prof. Dr. Amir Hussain Shar and Prof. Dr. Taj Mohammad Lashari.