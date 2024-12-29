SALU Hosts Workshop On Skill-building,career Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Student Societies Center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur in collaboration with UGo and Developments in Literacy (DIL), hosted a two-day workshop aimed at empowering young women through skill-building and career development.
The event was exclusively designed for UGo Cohort 1 & 2 students, focusing on equipping them with tools for professional growth.
The workshop addressed the Professional LinkedIn Profile Creation, Effective Networking Skills, Exploring Career Opportunities and Growth Pathways.
Trainers, including Riyaz Manglo, Zubair Channa and Malik Khaskeli conducted insightful sessions, providing students with actionable strategies to achieve their goals.
Ms Tooba Bashir, delivered an engaging session, leaving a lasting impact on the participants.
At the end laptops were distributed among the UGo Cohort 1 & 2 students as part of their educational support. Among the recipients, six students from Shah Abdul Latif University were recognized for their dedication and potential.
Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Coordinator of the Student Societies Center, expressed his gratitude to UGo and DIL for organizing the event. He emphasized the importance of partnerships that work towards youth empowerment.
