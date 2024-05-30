SALU Hots Dialogue On Youth Friendly Budget
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
The students societies center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday hosted a dialogue on the preparation of the Youth Friendly Budget 2024-25
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The students societies center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday hosted a dialogue on the preparation of the Youth Friendly Budget 2024-25.
The event organized by Goth Sengar Foundation and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in collaboration with the Career Counseling Society, at the auditorium hall of the university.
Dean of the Faculty of Management Science, Dr Amer Hussain Shar emphasized the importance of involving youth in the budget preparation process to ensure their needs and aspirations are met.
He highlighted that youth participation in such events is crucial for their development and for fostering a sense of responsibility towards societal issues.
Program Manager of Goth Sengar Foundation, Javed Odhano assured that these recommendations would be considered and potentially incorporated into the final budget proposal.
Dr Ali Raza Lashari, brahim Khokhar, Dastar Hussain Chandio and others also spoke the occasion.
Recent Stories
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters
Govt to import 200,000 metric tons of Urea
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor
Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials
Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters3 minutes ago
-
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals3 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan4 minutes ago
-
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials4 minutes ago
-
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization7 minutes ago
-
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism7 minutes ago
-
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stability7 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technology for empowering youth12 minutes ago
-
Experts stress on reviewing National Food Security Policy with focus on malnutrition, women in agric ..12 minutes ago
-
Minor drowns in canal12 minutes ago