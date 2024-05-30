SALU hots dialogue on youth friendly budget

The students societies center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday hosted a dialogue on the preparation of the Youth Friendly Budget 2024-25

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The students societies center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday hosted a dialogue on the preparation of the Youth Friendly Budget 2024-25.

The event organized by Goth Sengar Foundation and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in collaboration with the Career Counseling Society, at the auditorium hall of the university.

Dean of the Faculty of Management Science, Dr Amer Hussain Shar emphasized the importance of involving youth in the budget preparation process to ensure their needs and aspirations are met.

He highlighted that youth participation in such events is crucial for their development and for fostering a sense of responsibility towards societal issues.

Program Manager of Goth Sengar Foundation, Javed Odhano assured that these recommendations would be considered and potentially incorporated into the final budget proposal.

Dr Ali Raza Lashari, brahim Khokhar, Dastar Hussain Chandio and others also spoke the occasion.