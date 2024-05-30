Open Menu

SALU Hots Dialogue On Youth Friendly Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM

SALU hots dialogue on youth friendly budget

The students societies center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday hosted a dialogue on the preparation of the Youth Friendly Budget 2024-25

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The students societies center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday hosted a dialogue on the preparation of the Youth Friendly Budget 2024-25.

The event organized by Goth Sengar Foundation and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in collaboration with the Career Counseling Society, at the auditorium hall of the university.

Dean of the Faculty of Management Science, Dr Amer Hussain Shar emphasized the importance of involving youth in the budget preparation process to ensure their needs and aspirations are met.

He highlighted that youth participation in such events is crucial for their development and for fostering a sense of responsibility towards societal issues.

Program Manager of Goth Sengar Foundation, Javed Odhano assured that these recommendations would be considered and potentially incorporated into the final budget proposal.

Dr Ali Raza Lashari, brahim Khokhar, Dastar Hussain Chandio and others also spoke the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Budget Shar Khairpur Event

Recent Stories

Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying di ..

Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date

6 minutes ago
 President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

3 minutes ago
 MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget propos ..

MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals

3 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to his ..

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan

4 minutes ago
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

2 minutes ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza- ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor

4 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IES ..

Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials

4 minutes ago
 Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD

Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD

7 minutes ago
 PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bea ..

PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization

7 minutes ago
 Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP ..

Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan