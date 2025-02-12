SALU Introduces Academic Modules To Boost Efficiency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) LShah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Wednesday had taken a significant step towards enhancing its academic operations with the introduction of the Academic Module, a new system designed to streamline processes. Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, led the initiative, emphasizing its importance in saving time and cost, as well as speeding up result announcements.
An awareness session was organized to ensure smooth implementation, with participation from faculty members, Heads of Departments, focal persons, and computer operators. The university's Automation Team provided a detailed overview of the module's features and practical usage.
Deans of Faculties praised Dr. Khushk's initiative, noting that the Academic Module will take SALU a step ahead in its academic operations. The university community is committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the new system.
Recent Stories
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA shares essential tips to stay healthy during cold, cough season5 minutes ago
-
Neurosurgeon raises voice for Epilepsy awareness on 'World Epilepsy Day'5 minutes ago
-
SALU introduces academic modules to boost efficiency5 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital observes International Childhood Cancer Day16 minutes ago
-
President Zardari back to Islamabad after two-day Portugal visit16 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured over family feud in Karak16 minutes ago
-
'Landa bazaar' thrives as hub for entrepreneurs16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum17 minutes ago
-
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case23 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held26 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for aerial firing26 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews progress on Thandiani road expansion35 minutes ago