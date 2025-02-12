Open Menu

SALU Introduces Academic Modules To Boost Efficiency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) LShah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Wednesday had taken a significant step towards enhancing its academic operations with the introduction of the Academic Module, a new system designed to streamline processes. Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, led the initiative, emphasizing its importance in saving time and cost, as well as speeding up result announcements.

An awareness session was organized to ensure smooth implementation, with participation from faculty members, Heads of Departments, focal persons, and computer operators. The university's Automation Team provided a detailed overview of the module's features and practical usage.

Deans of Faculties praised Dr. Khushk's initiative, noting that the Academic Module will take SALU a step ahead in its academic operations. The university community is committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the new system.

