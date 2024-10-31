SALU Introduces Online Certificate Issuance System
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) has taken a significant leap forward in digitalization with the launch of its Online Certificate Issuance System (OCIS)
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) has taken a significant leap forward in digitalization with the launch of its Online Certificate Issuance System (OCIS).
According to SALU Spokesperson, Dr Sahib Oad, the innovative platform enables graduating students from affiliated colleges to obtain their certificates conveniently through TCS.
Building on the success of the financial automation system, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk's latest initiative streamlines the certificate issuance process, he said.
Students who completed studies in 2012 or later from affiliated colleges, having fulfilled all requirements, can benefit from OCIS, said a release.
To obtain certificates, students can visit https://exam.salu.edu.pk, fill in required fields, including postal address and mobile number and pay fees through HBL Connect, Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, or 1 Bill. Upon payment, students will receive a digital certificate (without signature) online and a physical certificate (with signature) delivered to their address through TCS.
With OCIS, students no longer need to visit the university or college to collect their certificates. This user-friendly system ensures certificates are delivered right to their doorstep.
Recent Stories
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points
Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October
2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark World Food Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred officer's family given house23 minutes ago
-
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
2 handed down life terms twice in 2022 Chakri double murder case33 minutes ago
-
MDA architect software ready to speed up map plan scrutiny, approval procedure33 minutes ago
-
HEC, University of Utah partner to promote capacity building in universities43 minutes ago
-
Women University observes International Climate Action Day43 minutes ago
-
BKMC’s Microbiology Lab archives NEQAP certification for quality excellence53 minutes ago
-
SU sets 30pc cut-off score for bachelor’s admissions for academic year 202553 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM meets families of 7 labourers martyred in Panjgur53 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP distributes modern patrol cars among 15 Police53 minutes ago
-
955,000 children vaccinated in 3 days53 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsperson stresses women protection from violence1 hour ago