SALU Joins Hands With "Each One Teach One" Initiative To Boost Literacy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) In a significant move to combat illiteracy and promote academic excellence, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday has pledged its full support to the Prime Minister's "Each One Teach One" (EOTO) initiative.
The commitment was formalized during a high-level meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, at the VC Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by deans of all faculties, focal persons, and officials from the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).
Mazharuddin Shaikh, Deputy Director of NCHD Khairpur, highlighted the critical need for the initiative, citing a national literacy rate of 60.6% and declaring a national "education emergency."
The EOTO program, a cornerstone of the Federal government's Roshan Pakistan, National Literacy Drive, calls on every literate citizen to teach at least one illiterate person.
The program aims to engage the entire community, incentivizing participation by awarding marks and certificates to students who teach.
VC Dr. Yousuf Khushk announced a comprehensive plan to integrate the university into the national effort. The university will participate in a one-day training workshop and mobilize a corps of 90 student volunteers to contribute to this societal mission. Students from affiliated colleges will also be involved in this national cause.
The meeting was attended by PVCs Professor Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi, Professor Dr. Ameer Ali Khuhro, and Professor Maqsood Zia, Deans, Focal Persons, and officials from NCHD Khairpur. With this initiative, SALU is poised to make a significant impact on literacy rates in Pakistan and promote a culture of volunteerism and community service.
