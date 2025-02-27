Open Menu

SALU Khairpur Holds Workshop On Enhancing Curriculum With Generative AI

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SALU Khairpur holds workshop on enhancing curriculum with Generative AI

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A workshop on "Enhancing Curriculum and Assessment with Generative AI" was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Thursday under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk.

The session aimed to improve faculty skills, foster quality education, and enhance research culture. Over 60 faculty members attended the workshop, conducted by Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed from Sukkur IBA University.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Khushk emphasized the need for universities to adapt to rapid global advancements.

He encouraged faculty members to establish international linkages and adopt best practices to achieve success.

VC stressed the importance of continuous learning, performance evaluation, and recognizing outstanding performers. He applauded the success of the students' week, acknowledging faculty members' contributions.

The workshop is part of SALU's efforts to enhance faculty development and maintain academic excellence. Participants appreciated the Vice Chancellor's vision for improving quality education and research culture.

