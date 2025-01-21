SALU Khairpur Inaugurates Two State-of-art Science Laboratories
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 06:27 PM
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, on Tuesday inaugurated two cutting-edge science laboratories at the university
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, on Tuesday inaugurated two cutting-edge science laboratories at the university.
The laboratories, established at a cost of Rs. 8 million funded by the Sindh Higher education Commission, include the Interdisciplinary and Drug Discovery Lab at the Biochemistry Department and the DNA Fingerprinting Facilities Lab at the Dates Palm Research Institute.
Dr. Khushk emphasized the significance of these labs in advancing research, particularly in alternative and complementary medicine, and praised the efforts of the Principal Investigators and Co-Principal Investigators.
The Vice Chancellor also outlined plans to improve the university's infrastructure, including faculty housing, hostels, and a solar power system.
The new laboratories will focus on exploring the nutritional and therapeutic potential of indigenous plants and fostering international research collaborations.
Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, encouraging researchers to contribute to the project's success.
The ceremony was attended by various deans, chairmen, and faculty members, reflecting the university's commitment to a collaborative academic and research environment.
Recent Stories
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..
Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing
Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight
Mbappe dispels doubts before crucial Real Madrid Champions League clash
SALU Khairpur Inaugurates two state-of-art science laboratories
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals
Toll in Turkey ski resort fire climbs to 66
Prince Harry trial against Murdoch UK tabloids delayed
Minister Salik Hussain & Japanese Ambassador commit to strengthen Pak-Japan ties
Technical Advisory Group on polio eradication meets
Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing3 minutes ago
-
SALU Khairpur Inaugurates two state-of-art science laboratories3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals3 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain & Japanese Ambassador commit to strengthen Pak-Japan ties3 minutes ago
-
Technical Advisory Group on polio eradication meets3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral relations with Sweden: Gilani30 minutes ago
-
PTA urges telecom consumers to pay applicable FBR taxes for Mobile Device Registration40 minutes ago
-
WPC reviews preparations for organizing women convention on Women's Day 202540 minutes ago
-
Police officers honoured40 minutes ago
-
BISP hosts a live E-Kacheri session through official FB page40 minutes ago
-
SZABIST's students visit China-Pakistan study centre at ISSI40 minutes ago
-
2 accused held for stealing mobile phones of Ayub Park visitors40 minutes ago