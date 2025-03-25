Open Menu

SALU Khairpur Secures 1,000 Scholarships For Deserving Students

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM

SALU Khairpur secures 1,000 scholarships for deserving students

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur has secured 1,000 scholarships for deserving students, thanks to the patronage of Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur has secured 1,000 scholarships for deserving students, thanks to the patronage of Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh. This groundbreaking development is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Tech Valley, the Science & Information Technology Department (S&ITD), Government of Sindh, and SALU Khairpur on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, 1,000 students will receive scholarships to acquire Google Career Certificates through Coursera, enabling them to gain AI-driven, job-ready digital skills. The program includes mentorship, soft skills training, and job placement support via the Career Kamyabi portal.

This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in interior Sindh, promote inclusivity, and prepare a future-ready workforce. The partnership is a significant step forward in empowering youth with cutting-edge digital skills in fields such as IT support, data analytics, project management, and UX design, all certified by Google.

Prominent leaders, including Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy, Government of Sindh, and Vice Chancellors of all public sector universities of Sindh, attended the ceremony. This partnership showcases the power of collaboration between government, academia, and industry in driving positive change.

