SALU, Khairpur signs MoU with American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) On Tuesday to enhance cooperation in promoting higher education, research, and academic exchanges.

The MoU was formally signed at the Syndicate Hall of SALU, in the presence of distinguished faculty members and officials. Meritorious Professor

Dr. Yousuf Khushik, Vice Chancellor of SALU, and Dr. Matthew Cook, President of AIPS, were among the signatories, along with Dr. Aalia Sohail, Director of AIPS, and Dr. Siraj Ahmed Soomro, Chairman of the Department of Pakistan Studies at SALU.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushik welcomed the guests and emphasized the longstanding and trustworthy relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

He expressed optimism that the partnership would open new avenues for academic collaboration, research, and international projects.

“America is a trusted friend of Pakistan, and this agreement marks a new chapter in our academic relations,” Dr. Khushik remarked. He further appreciated Dr. Cook’s extensive knowledge of Sindh, mentioning that the author of six books on the region brought a wealth of expertise that would be invaluable to the collaboration.

Dr. Khushik emphasized the importance of academic collaboration to promote research and facilitate the exchange of faculty and students.

He expressed appreciation for the initiatives being taken to advance higher education at SALU. The MoU aligns with SALU’s broader strategy to strengthen its research capabilities and expand its international network, VC stated. Dr. Cook, in his address, expressed his honor in being part of the initiative, highlighting that the MoU would create opportunities for both SALU and AIPS to engage in joint research, academic exchanges, and mutual projects.