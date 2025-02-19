SALU Launches Cleanliness Drive For A Greener Campus
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Institute of business Administration (IBA), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), on Wednesday launched a campus-wide cleanliness drive as part of Students’ Week, reinforcing its commitment to environmental awareness and hygiene. The initiative, which began at IBA and concluded at the Administration Block, was led by Dr. M.K. Laghari, Director of IBA and Dr Ameer Hussain Shar Dean Faculty of Management Sciences.
Faculty members and a large number of volunteer students from the Business Studies department actively participated in the drive. Equipped with gloves and masks, they worked together to clean the university's main boulevard, enhancing the campus’s aesthetics and hygiene.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. M.K. Laghari emphasized the significance of cleanliness and sustainability, stated that a clean environment is crucial for fostering a healthy and productive academic atmosphere. This initiative goes beyond cleaning the campus, with aims to instill a lasting sense of responsibility among students and staff.
The drive also served as an awareness campaign, encouraging students to adopt eco-friendly practices and take ownership of their surroundings. Participants expressed enthusiasm and stressed the need for regular cleanliness efforts to maintain the university’s beauty and hygiene.
Several distinguished faculty members, including Dr. Ameer Hussain Shar, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Irum Rani Shaikh, Director QEC; and Dr. Sumayya and Professor Riaz Hamid addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of the initiative. Volunteer students also shared their insights on the drive’s impact.
Senior faculty members, including Dr. Maseeullah Jatoi, Dr. Rehman Gul, Dr. Irfan, Dr. Hira, Dr. Shahbaz, and Ms. Munazza, actively took part in the campaign, reflecting the university’s collective dedication to fostering a culture of cleanliness, sustainability, and social responsibility.
