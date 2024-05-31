SALU Marks World No Tobacco Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Marking the World No Tobacco Day, an awareness seminar and rally organized by MilKar Pakistan in collaboration with the Students' Societies Center of the Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur on Friday.
The event aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and encourage a tobacco-free lifestyle among students and the community.
In-charge of the Students' Societies Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering a healthy and drug-free environment.
Inspector of the Anti-Narcotics Force, Munir Abid stressed the need for vigilance among young people to prevent drug and narcotics use and urged parents to stay engaged with their children, particularly those residing in hostels, by maintaining regular communication with hostel wardens and guards.
Inspector Nazeer Ahmed engaged directly with students, answering their questions and providing valuable insights into the issues related to drug abuse.
Aqeed Ahmed commended the university administration and student societies for organizing such an informative and impactful program.
The event concluded with a visit from the ANF team to the heat stroke camp, where they expressed their appreciation for the volunteers from the Students' Societies Center.
