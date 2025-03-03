SALU M.Phil Scholar Successfully Defends Thesis on Climate Change Awareness Among Journalists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Department of Media and Communication Studies at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Monday hosted a successful defense seminar for M.Phil Scholar Taj Mehmood Rind.

Rind presented his thesis, titled "Measuring the Newsroom Journalists' Knowledge of Climate Change in Sindh: A Case Study of Sindhi Media."

Under the supervision of Assistant Professor Ahmed Ali Memon and co-supervision of Assistant Professor Dr Sahib Oad, Rind's research focused on the understanding of climate change among journalists in Sindh's media.

The seminar was presided over by Prof Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, while Prof Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Chairman of the Department of Media Studies, conducted the proceedings.

Dean Prof Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh declared the defense successful, stating that the thesis would contribute valuable insights into climate change awareness within Sindh's media landscape. The event drew a large audience of students and faculty members, making it a successful academic gathering.