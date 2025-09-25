Open Menu

SALU & NCHD Partner To Promote Literacy & Community Development Through ‘Each One Teach One’ Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:26 PM

SALU & NCHD partner to promote literacy & community development through ‘Each One Teach One’ program

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on education, research, and community engagement initiatives

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on education, research, and community engagement initiatives.

The partnership focuses on implementing the national "Roshan Pakistan - Each One Teach One" literacy program.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Syndicate Hall of the VC Secretariat, attended by senior officials from both institutions.

SALU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, emphasized the program's potential to increase the national literacy rate and directed efforts towards the university's campuses in Shahdadkot and Ghotki.

NCHD Deputy Director, Mazharuddin Shaikh, expressed gratitude for SALU's support, stating that the partnership is crucial for the program's success.

The program aims to select two students, one male and one female, from each department to serve as literacy ambassadors.

The partnership also includes plans for awareness sessions and internship opportunities for SALU students.

This collaboration marks a significant effort by both institutions to integrate their expertise and resources to achieve tangible progress in human development across the region.

Recent Stories

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti ..

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC

4 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition ..

EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..

16 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam

16 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye ..

Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, di ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss yo ..

2 minutes ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for ..

Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure

2 minutes ago
Pakistan's flaxseed production may revive with Chi ..

Pakistan's flaxseed production may revive with Chinese high-yield varieties

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barris ..

Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif

2 minutes ago
 Pak–Saudi defence agreement a turning point for ..

Pak–Saudi defence agreement a turning point for Muslim Ummah: speakers

4 minutes ago
 Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs ..

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..

46 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

1 hour ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan