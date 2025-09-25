- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- SALU & NCHD partner to promote literacy & community development through ‘Each One Teach One’ pro ..
SALU & NCHD Partner To Promote Literacy & Community Development Through ‘Each One Teach One’ Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:26 PM
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on education, research, and community engagement initiatives
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on education, research, and community engagement initiatives.
The partnership focuses on implementing the national "Roshan Pakistan - Each One Teach One" literacy program.
The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Syndicate Hall of the VC Secretariat, attended by senior officials from both institutions.
SALU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, emphasized the program's potential to increase the national literacy rate and directed efforts towards the university's campuses in Shahdadkot and Ghotki.
NCHD Deputy Director, Mazharuddin Shaikh, expressed gratitude for SALU's support, stating that the partnership is crucial for the program's success.
The program aims to select two students, one male and one female, from each department to serve as literacy ambassadors.
The partnership also includes plans for awareness sessions and internship opportunities for SALU students.
This collaboration marks a significant effort by both institutions to integrate their expertise and resources to achieve tangible progress in human development across the region.
Recent Stories
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC
EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss yo ..
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure
Pakistan's flaxseed production may revive with Chinese high-yield varieties
Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif
Pak–Saudi defence agreement a turning point for Muslim Ummah: speakers
Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC4 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss youth empowerment2 minutes ago
-
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif2 minutes ago
-
Food authority takes action against unsafe meat in Muzaffargarh31 minutes ago
-
IHC directs NCCIA to form rules for regularization of employees31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits special education and rehabilitation centers31 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson holds live E-Kacheri; orders immediate action on beneficiary complaint31 minutes ago
-
3 killed in M4 Khanewal accident31 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas in toshakhana-II case31 minutes ago
-
Young boy dies after falling into Nullah in Karachi31 minutes ago