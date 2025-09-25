SALU & NCHD partner to promote literacy & community development through ‘Each One Teach One’ program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on education, research, and community engagement initiatives.

The partnership focuses on implementing the national "Roshan Pakistan - Each One Teach One" literacy program.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Syndicate Hall of the VC Secretariat, attended by senior officials from both institutions.

SALU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, emphasized the program's potential to increase the national literacy rate and directed efforts towards the university's campuses in Shahdadkot and Ghotki.

NCHD Deputy Director, Mazharuddin Shaikh, expressed gratitude for SALU's support, stating that the partnership is crucial for the program's success.

The program aims to select two students, one male and one female, from each department to serve as literacy ambassadors.

The partnership also includes plans for awareness sessions and internship opportunities for SALU students.

This collaboration marks a significant effort by both institutions to integrate their expertise and resources to achieve tangible progress in human development across the region.