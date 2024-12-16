SALU observed 16 December Black Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Students Societies Center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur observed the 16th December Black Day at the Auditorium Hall of the center to commemorate the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS) tragedy on Monday.

A seminar was organized to honor their memory and emphasize the importance of peace and resilience in society.

Coordinator of the Students Societies Center, Dr. Ali Raza Lashari in his address said that today, we remember the innocent lives lost in one of the darkest chapters of our history. He said that this day reminds us of the sacrifices made and underscores the importance of unity against terrorism and extremism.

Let us pledge to foster education and peace to build a resilient nation, he said.

Prominent academic and speaker, Ms Shumaila Rubab Rizvi said the APS martyrs remind us that the light of knowledge can dispel the darkest forces.

President of the Students Societies, Asad Abbas and others also addressed the occasion.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the event, reflecting on the significance of the day. The seminar concluded with prayers for the martyrs and a renewed commitment to combating extremism through education and awareness.