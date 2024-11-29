Open Menu

SALU Observed International Solidarity Day With Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SALU observed International Solidarity Day with Palestine

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Students Societies Center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday hosted an event to observe Solidarity Day with Palestine.

The event witnessed the participation of a large number of students, faculty members and administrative staff from various departments. The gathering aimed to raise awareness against the ongoing oppression in Palestine.

Speakers at the event condemned the atrocities and genocide being committed against Palestinians, calling for an immediate end to such acts.

They emphasized that Palestine deserves the right to freedom on its land and urged the United Nations to take decisive action against Israeli aggression. They highlighted that addressing Israeli oppression should be a priority for the global community, ensuring swift resolution.

The program also included a candlelight vigil and a solidarity rally organized by the students to express their support for the Palestinian cause. During the rally, participants demanded an urgent UN session to pass a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and to safeguard the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

Speaking the occasion, Dr Ali Raza Lashari said that the day shows solidarity with Palestine on a global scale.

Social activist Naseer Murad Shaikh said that Israeli aggression in Palestine is a blatant violation of human rights.

Iqbal Shaheen President Alkhidmat, Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Syeda Samiya Shah, Ali Murad Bhen, Syeda Shumaila Rubab Rizvi, and Faheem Jatoi expressed their solidarity with Palestine.

