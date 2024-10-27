Open Menu

SALU Observed Kashmir Black Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Kashmir Society, operating under the Students Societies Center of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, on Sunday, organized a seminar to observe Kashmir Black Day.

The event was held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and acknowledge their sacrifices and continuous struggle for freedom from illegal occupation.

The focal Person for the Students Societies Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of promoting freedom, democracy, and fundamental rights. He said that they were gathered here to reiterate their unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause.

He said that the occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces is a violation of human rights, and we stand united in advocating for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Inayatullah Bhatti shed light on the historical background of the Kashmir issue and highlighted the essential role that youth can play in creating awareness and mobilizing efforts to support the Kashmir cause.

He encouraged students to actively engage in advocacy for the rights of Kashmiris.

President of the Kashmir Society, Asad Abbas stressed the importance of raising awareness. “Our society continues to play a crucial role in spreading the message of peace, freedom, and justice for the Kashmiri people,” he stated.

The participants and speakers unanimously Demanded the United Nations (UNO)to take immediate steps towards the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir by holding a plebiscite, as promised, to ensure the Kashmiri people's right to determine their future.

The seminar concluded with a resounding message of solidarity with the Kashmiri people and a firm resolve to continue supporting their just struggle for freedom.

