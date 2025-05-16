Open Menu

SALU Observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ To Pay Tribute To Valiant Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Students Society Center of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday organized a grand event titled ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army for its remarkable courage and defense against recent aggression.

The event was marked by patriotic fervor, reflecting national unity and solidarity with the armed forces.

A large number of faculty members, heads of departments, school and university students, journalists, civil society representatives, and notable guests participated in the event.

The day commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony, symbolizing the nation's resilience and patriotism. This was followed by a seminar focused on Pakistan’s defense capabilities and regional stability and a rally to demonstrate public support for the Pakistan Army. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Incharge Students Society Center, who welcomed the attendees and highlighted the significance of the day.

Vice Chancellor SALU, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he stated, “Today is a moment of pride, dignity, and gratitude in our national history. We gather here to observe Youm-e-Tashakur, commemorating the success of Operation ‘Bunyad-e-Marsous’, and to pay heartfelt tribute to our armed forces whose resolve, wisdom, and sacrifices have made Pakistan’s defense impregnable.

He emphasized that the operation symbolized not just military triumph, but a moral and national victory, reflecting unity and determination. The Vice Chancellor extended deep gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, the Pakistan Air Force, Navy, and all soldiers and martyrs for defending the country with unparalleled courage.

Addressing the youth, Dr. Khushk remarked,

“You are the future and strength of the nation. Your pen, your character, and your knowledge have the power to shape Pakistan’s destiny. Let us pledge to remain committed to education, morality, and national integrity.”

He also appreciated the global community’s support and expressed gratitude to international leaders, states, and media for standing by Pakistan during a critical time.

Dr. Syed Sumiya, who urged citizens to continue supporting soldiers in every possible way.

Director sports Muhammad Murad Peerzada and Dr. Sahib Oad, who praised the sacrifices of the armed forces, with Dr. Oad particularly emphasizing that “even minorities stand firmly with the Pakistan Army in times of crisis.”

The ceremony concluded with a pledge to continue upholding the values of patriotism, sacrifice, and unity, and to ensure that Shah Abdul Latif University remains a beacon of knowledge and national pride.

