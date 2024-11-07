SALU Organises Naseem Kharal Theatre Festival
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The importance of the works of renowned Sindhi writer Naseem Kharal was highlighted at the conclusion of the two-day Naseem Kharal Theatre Festival organized by the Department of Sindhi of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur in collaboration with Drama Artists Form (DAF) on Thursday.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushik said that artists occupy a prestigious position in the society as they portray the true nature of the society and its problems. He further said that stories are written to draw attention to certain problems that exist in the society and once these problems are brought to light, they will be solved.
Talking about Naseem Kharal's writing career, he said that he has raised such issues in his stories.
Highlighting the achievements of the university, he added despite several obstacles, we are moving forward and it is the result of a dedicated team that is working hard to make SALU as the best institution in the province of Sindh.
Dr Khadim Mahar highlighted Naseem Kharal's work and said that it is covered in our curriculum. This curriculum will help students learn the original language that Kharal uses in his stories.
