SALU Organises One-day Training Workshop On Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A one-day Training workshop on 'Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, Democracy and Climate Challenge' was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by the Young Peace Development Corp of the SALU in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), Pakistan and Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA), Khairpur.

Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Khairpur, Prof. Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, presided over the workshop while Iqbal Ahmed Detho Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission was the trainer.

Addressing the training, the Vice Chancellor said it was imperative to learn about the essence of human rights. "This workshop will provide an ample opportunity to the students of our University to promote human rights and inculcate the ideals of democracy in the society", he added.

Muhammad Iqbal Detho said that the core mandate of the Sindh Human Rights Commission was cited under Section (4) of the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act 2011, which empowers it to inquire into cases of violation of human rights or abatement thereof, and negligence in the prevention of such a violation by a public servant.

He also trained the students regarding human rights education, climate challenges, democracy and sustainable efforts.

Later, the VC distributed certificates among 35 students from various institutes and departments who participated in the workshop.

Ali Raza Lashari, In-charge, Students Societies Centre conducted the proceedings of the workshop.

Prof. Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto Registrar, Abdullah Dayo, Program Advisor, FES, Pakistan, Khadim Hussain Mirani, Executive Director BSWA, Khairpur, Zohaib Memon and others were also present.

