SALU organises session on tax awareness

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Thursday hosted an outreach session focusing on the Federal Tax Ombudsman with the objective of raising tax awareness and educating both faculty members and students about the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in promoting transparency and accountability in tax-related matters.

The session was held on campus and attended by faculty members, students, and representatives from the Federal Tax Ombudsman's office, M. Murad Pirzado while Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Yousif Kushk presented shields to the delegation.

Advisor for the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Baddarudin Qureshi emphasized the importance of the Ombudsman’s role in resolving tax-related grievances and ensuring fairness in tax administration.

Prof. Dr. Inyat Ali Bhatti, Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Masood Ahmed Memon, Muhammad Amin Gilal and others also spoke the occasion.