SALU organizes exhibition on 'Folk heritage of Pakistan'

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The department of Pakistan Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday organized a exhibition on Folk Heritage of Pakistan.

Dean, faculty of social sciences, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Taj Muhammad Lashari said the culture, civilization and heritage of Pakistan is highly rich. It is the need of the time to promote the sense of owning our culture, folk, and heritage, he added.

Dr Lashari said nations are recognized for their past memories and rich culture and folk. It is a matter of high pride that our beloved country has diversified cultures and folk heritage, he said and appreciated the endeavor of Dr Siraj Ahmed Soomro, Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies and his team for organizing this event.

Dr Lashari also applauded the unwavering support of the Vice Chancellor SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto for providing a viable platform for students' positive activism.

Chairman Pakistan Studies Department, Dr Siraj Ahmed Soomro, Director Institute of International Relations, Prof. Dr. Amir Ahmed Khuhro, Chairman Department of Media & Communication Studies,Prof Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Abro, Safdar Imdad Sahito and a large number of students witnessed the exhibition.