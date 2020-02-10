SALU organizes lecture on title Struggle of Kashmiris for Right to Self Determination & Human Rights

UrduPoint.com
Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):The Department of Political Science, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur has organized an extension lecture on title "Struggle of Kashmiris for `Right to Self Determination' and Human Rights".

Chairman, department of Political Science, Prof Dr Amir Ali Chandio said that the department aims to organize such activities to keep the students aware about the current issues, so that the students may also play their positive role in future, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The guest speaker, President District Bar Association Khairpur, Advocate Syed Jaffar Ali Shah, shed light on the issue of Kashmir.

He shared his views on the burning issue of Kashmir with special reference to 1948 Plebiscite suggested by UNO, he also emphasized on the role of OIC on Kashmir and their right of Self determination.

He suggested that according to the will of the people of Kashmir issue of Kashmir must be solved for the sake of humanity.

He further added that the champion of liberty and human rights activists should play their role for the freedom of Kashmir.

He criticized the so called largest democracy of India on violation of human rights in Kashmir; the speaker said that it is the worst form of authoritarian rule under the leadership of Modi.

Prof. Shahida Amir Chandio, Irshad Ali Wassan, Ali Nawaz Soomro, Shoukat Ali Solangi, Ali Raza Lashari and a large number of students attended the lecture program.

