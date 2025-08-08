SALU Organizes Tree Plantation Drive To Celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-Haq
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:05 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday marked the 78th Independence Day and ongoing "Ma'arka-e-Haq" celebrations with a vibrant tree plantation drive.
The initiative, led by Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, aimed to promote environmental responsibility and sustainability.
Dr. Khushk emphasized the significance of tree plantation, stating that it is a practical expression of love for the country and a crucial step towards ensuring a greener and safer future. He announced the planting of indigenous Neem trees on campus and introduced the Senator Orchids campaign as part of SALU's broader environmental initiatives.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, students, and media representatives. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi highlighted the environmental benefits of trees, while Senior Professor Shah Muhammad Lohrani and Zaheer Ghumro praised Dr. Khushk's leadership in promoting cultural, academic, and environmental activities at SALU.
The tree plantation drive concluded with a pledge to make Pakistan a greener and more sustainable country. Notable participants included Deans, Professors, and other faculty members, who collectively reinforced SALU's commitment to sustainability, patriotism, and national pride.
