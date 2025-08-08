Open Menu

SALU Organizes Tree Plantation Drive To Celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-Haq

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:05 PM

SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-Haq

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday marked the 78th Independence Day and ongoing "Ma'arka-e-Haq" celebrations with a vibrant tree plantation drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday marked the 78th Independence Day and ongoing "Ma'arka-e-Haq" celebrations with a vibrant tree plantation drive.

The initiative, led by Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, aimed to promote environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Dr. Khushk emphasized the significance of tree plantation, stating that it is a practical expression of love for the country and a crucial step towards ensuring a greener and safer future. He announced the planting of indigenous Neem trees on campus and introduced the Senator Orchids campaign as part of SALU's broader environmental initiatives.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, students, and media representatives. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi highlighted the environmental benefits of trees, while Senior Professor Shah Muhammad Lohrani and Zaheer Ghumro praised Dr. Khushk's leadership in promoting cultural, academic, and environmental activities at SALU.

The tree plantation drive concluded with a pledge to make Pakistan a greener and more sustainable country. Notable participants included Deans, Professors, and other faculty members, who collectively reinforced SALU's commitment to sustainability, patriotism, and national pride.

Recent Stories

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

3 minutes ago
 A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

3 minutes ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

3 minutes ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

3 minutes ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

3 minutes ago
 Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around scho ..

Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around schools

38 seconds ago
SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates ..

SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-H ..

40 seconds ago
 Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak A ..

Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak Afghanistan border, killed 33 K ..

41 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost t ..

PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost tourism in Pakistan

43 seconds ago
 95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

44 seconds ago
 Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Ima ..

Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested for abusing child

Man arrested for abusing child

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan