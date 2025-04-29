Open Menu

SALU Pursues International Collaborations With UAE & Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Yousif Khushk on Tuesday met with the Consul Generals of the UAE and Turkey in Karachi to strengthen global academic ties discussions focused on potential partnerships in academic exchange programs, joint research initiatives, cultural exchange programs capacity building projects and community outreach initiatives.

Both Consul Generals expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations highlighting the importance of educational diplomacy

These engagements aim to enhance research opportunities cultural diversity and academic excellence for SALU students and faculty

