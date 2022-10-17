SALU receives another consignment of flood relief material

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday, received second consignment of flood relief material from Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Islamabad donated by Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Dr Ibupoto commended the goodwill gesture and humanitarian support extended by the Federal Minister for education and Secretary IBCC, Islamabad.

Dr. Ibupoto said we are highly committed to redress the grievances of the flood affected people through Flood Relief Committee (FRC) of the university which is working day and night.

He said this region had been adversely affected by rain flood as a result people were facing miserable conditions.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Dean, faculty of Social Sciences and Convener FRC, Prof Dr Farman Ali Mangi, Ali Raza Lashari, Members FRC and Zohaib Memon, Secretary to Vice Chancellor were present.