SALU Secures 3rd Position At Inter University Theatre Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur's Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) secured third position at the Inter-University Theatre Festival held at Sindh University’s Naushehro Feroze campus.
According to the SALU Spokesperson on Sunday, the team from SALU captivated the audience and judges alike by performing the final scene of Christopher Marlowe’s iconic play, Dr. Faustus. Their performance was lauded for its emotional depth, artistic direction, and compelling execution.
Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, extended heartfelt congratulations to the winning team. He praised the students and faculty members for their dedication and hard work, highlighting the significant role of co-curricular activities in nurturing talent and creativity among students.
The performance was a collective effort led by an exceptional team of the students.
The play was directed by Prof.
Ibrahim Khokhar, whose vision brought the script to life, while Abdul Rasheed Soomro played a pivotal role as the producer.
Additionally, the vibrant role of the Director of the Institute of English Language and Literature, Dr. Zulfiqar Shah, cannot go unnoticed. His unwavering support to the focal person and students was instrumental in the team's success.
Speaking about the achievement, Director Ibrahim Khokhar and Producer Rasheed Soomro shared their gratitude, saying, “This success is a testament to the immense potential and passion of our students. Bringing Dr. Faustus to the stage was a challenging yet rewarding experience, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together.
The Inter-University Theatre Festival was organized to promote cultural exchange and creativity among students across the province. The event witnessed participation from various universities, each showcasing unique and powerful performances.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Islamabad Raza reviews duty points across district13 seconds ago
-
Culture minister pays tributes to legendary comedian Ismail Tara on anniversary24 seconds ago
-
Residents of twin cities facing problems due to PTI protests: Dr. Tariq26 seconds ago
-
'Latha Kabootar' adds charm to Multan's spiritual landscape10 minutes ago
-
52 shops sealed over time violation11 minutes ago
-
Three more polio cases reported30 minutes ago
-
Peace to be ensured in Islamabad at all costs: Defence Minister30 minutes ago
-
Economic stability depends on peace, harmony: minister31 minutes ago
-
Modern furniture designs stressed to capture global markets40 minutes ago
-
Siri Paye: A winter delight for food lovers on weekend40 minutes ago
-
Nation pays glowing tributes to Marium Mukhtiar on 9th martyrdom anniversary40 minutes ago
-
FCCI panel suggests tough action on tax evasion40 minutes ago