SALU secures 3rd Position at inter university theatre festival

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur's Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) secured third position at the Inter-University Theatre Festival held at Sindh University’s Naushehro Feroze campus.

According to the SALU Spokesperson on Sunday, the team from SALU captivated the audience and judges alike by performing the final scene of Christopher Marlowe’s iconic play, Dr. Faustus. Their performance was lauded for its emotional depth, artistic direction, and compelling execution.

Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, extended heartfelt congratulations to the winning team. He praised the students and faculty members for their dedication and hard work, highlighting the significant role of co-curricular activities in nurturing talent and creativity among students.

The performance was a collective effort led by an exceptional team of the students.

The play was directed by Prof.

Ibrahim Khokhar, whose vision brought the script to life, while Abdul Rasheed Soomro played a pivotal role as the producer.

Additionally, the vibrant role of the Director of the Institute of English Language and Literature, Dr. Zulfiqar Shah, cannot go unnoticed. His unwavering support to the focal person and students was instrumental in the team's success.

Speaking about the achievement, Director Ibrahim Khokhar and Producer Rasheed Soomro shared their gratitude, saying, “This success is a testament to the immense potential and passion of our students. Bringing Dr. Faustus to the stage was a challenging yet rewarding experience, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together.

The Inter-University Theatre Festival was organized to promote cultural exchange and creativity among students across the province. The event witnessed participation from various universities, each showcasing unique and powerful performances.