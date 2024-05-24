SALU Setup Heat Stroke Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Students Societies Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in collaboration with the Alkhidmat Foundation Khairpur on Friday, organised a heat stroke camp to address the ongoing heat wave.
The camp was inaugurated by consultant for the Academic Higher education Commission (HEC), Dr Arshad Bashir, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Consultant for Capacity Building HEC, Dr Ameer Khuhro Dean of the faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Amir Hussain Shar, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr Tariq Bin Umar, Chairman of the urdu Department, Prof. Dr Hididutallah Shaikh, Nazeer Hussain Mangnejo, Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University.
In-charge of the Students Societies Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari and representatives from SALU highly appreciated the joint efforts of the Students Societies Center and Alkhidmat Foundation in establishing the heat stroke camp during the current heat wave. Dr Lashari extended a vote of thanks to all guests and donors for their support.
The volunteers from the Students Societies Center and Alkhidmat Foundation served around 5,000 students, employees, officers, and pedestrians.
An ambulance service was also present to handle any heat stroke emergency.
