SALU shines at 4th International Research & Technology showcase

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur presented projects at the prestigious 4th Sindh Research Technology Showcase 2025, held at the Expo Center Karachi from January 22nd to 23rd. Organized by the Sindh Higher education Commission (HEC), the event brought together top universities from across Sindh, providing a platform for students to showcase their innovative technological projects.

According to SALU Spokesperson on Thursday, the SALU team, led by students from the Institute of Computer Science, presented cutting-edge projects that highlighted their dedication, technical expertise, and creative vision. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor of SALU.

VC Khushk praised the students, saying, "The expo is an outstanding initiative, and I am truly impressed by the dedication and innovative spirit of our students." He added, "This showcase was an excellent opportunity for our students to demonstrate their potential, gain recognition, and leave a lasting impact in the field of research and technology."

The students' projects received admiration from all visitors, further highlighting SALU's growing impact in research and technology. The team was supported by Prof. Dr. Abdullah Maitlo and proudly represented by Muzamil Chang and Shafique Ahmed.