SALU, Spanish University Sign MoU To Boost Archaeological Studies
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM
In a landmark move, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur and Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Spain have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance archaeological and cultural heritage studies
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In a landmark move, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur and Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Spain have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance archaeological and cultural heritage studies.
The MoU on Thursday, signed by SALU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, aims to promote joint research projects, archaeological studies, and the preservation of Sindh's cultural heritage. The agreement also includes plans for research journals, exchange programs, workshops, and conferences.
UPF's Dr. Marco Madella praised the collaboration, saying it will "open new doors of opportunity" and lead to groundbreaking research.
Prof. Dr. Khushk emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two universities, stating that the collaboration will contribute significantly to society and bring invaluable insights.
The four-year agreement, renewable for another four years, is expected to advance research in archaeology, cultural preservation, and international academic exchange. With this MoU, SALU and UPF aim to forge a strong academic and cultural bond, benefiting both institutions and contributing to the broader fields of archaeology and heritage preservation.
