Open Menu

SALU, Spanish University Sign MoU To Boost Archaeological Studies

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM

SALU, Spanish university Sign MoU to boost archaeological studies

In a landmark move, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur and Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Spain have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance archaeological and cultural heritage studies

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In a landmark move, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur and Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Spain have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance archaeological and cultural heritage studies.

The MoU on Thursday, signed by SALU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, aims to promote joint research projects, archaeological studies, and the preservation of Sindh's cultural heritage. The agreement also includes plans for research journals, exchange programs, workshops, and conferences.

UPF's Dr. Marco Madella praised the collaboration, saying it will "open new doors of opportunity" and lead to groundbreaking research.

Prof. Dr. Khushk emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two universities, stating that the collaboration will contribute significantly to society and bring invaluable insights.

The four-year agreement, renewable for another four years, is expected to advance research in archaeology, cultural preservation, and international academic exchange. With this MoU, SALU and UPF aim to forge a strong academic and cultural bond, benefiting both institutions and contributing to the broader fields of archaeology and heritage preservation.

Recent Stories

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi ..

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..

6 minutes ago
 PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

6 minutes ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief ..

Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts

40 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukrain ..

Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes

42 seconds ago
 At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in M ..

At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich

43 seconds ago
 DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investi ..

DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:

45 seconds ago
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by ..

Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA

46 seconds ago
 CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers f ..

CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app

20 minutes ago
 UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa cont ..

UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development

20 minutes ago
 Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Custome ..

Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year

21 minutes ago
 WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding ..

WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion

21 minutes ago
 Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facil ..

Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan