SALU student week concludes with vibrant ceremony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur's Student Week concluded on Saturday with a colorful closing ceremony, celebrating students' academic and cultural achievements.

Prizes were awarded to outstanding participants in various activities, including competitions, exhibitions, and performances.

The ceremony featured a captivating dance theatre performance, "Khwaab," by Mohsin Babar Productions, and musical performances by junior Alan Faqeer and junior Sohrab Faqeer.

Dr. Nafisa Shah, MNA, praised Vice Chancellor Dr.

Yousuf Khushk for organizing the successful event, highlighting his academic excellence and leadership qualities.

Dr. Khushk thanked the contributors, artists, and staff for their support, encouraging students to maintain their enthusiasm and dedication to academic pursuits.

The event marked a significant milestone in SALU's efforts to foster creativity, inclusivity, and academic excellence. Pro Vice-Chancellors, deans, and faculty members congratulated the Vice Chancellor and organizing committee for making the event impactful and memorable.