UrduPoint.com

SALU Students Develop Drone Ambulance

Published June 01, 2023

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Students of the final year, Physics Department of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur have developed a model of a Drone Ambulance, which was displayed at the annual science expo, organized by SALU's Physics and Electronic Department.

According to a release issued here on Thursday, the students namely Sumaya Bhutto and Tohftul-Nisa Mirani gave a demonstration of how the air ambulance drone flies and got applause from the visitors of the expo.

Sumaya Bhutto and Tohftul- Nisa said that the idea behind developing an air ambulance or drone ambulance was using drone technology in the healthcare sector.

"This kind of drone can be operated where a human cannot go. Through this ambulance drone, we can reach the stuck-up people with relief medicines and first aid. Even we can get information about such people who are in need of help, they said.

The students put up 26 projects at the Science Expo 2023.

The Organizer of the expo said, "We should appreciate the students because they developed the idea and materialized it within limited facilities and resources."

