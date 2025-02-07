SALU Students Participate in Capacity Building Training on Peace and Tolerance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Students from Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Friday Peace and Harmony Society took part in a two-day capacity-building training, "Building Bridges: Fostering Tolerance & Inclusivity Among Youth", at Pakistan Club inn Hotel Sukkur.

The training aimed to educate students on peace, tolerance, and inclusivity, with a focus on constitutional awareness, parliamentary functions, and cultural diversity in Pakistan.

Renowned speakers, including Jami Chandio, Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, and Deleep Doshi, delivered insightful sessions on peacebuilding and social cohesion.

Panelists emphasized Sindh's rich cultural heritage, which promotes harmony among different communities.

Mohammad Amir Rana, President of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), highlighted Pakistan's diverse cultural landscape and the importance of peace education among youth. He thanked the administration of SALU and other participating universities for their support.

The training concluded with a commitment from students to foster peace and tolerance within their communities