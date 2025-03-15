Open Menu

SALU Students Receive Prestigious National Awards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SALU students receive prestigious National Awards

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Saturday has announced that three of its exceptional students from the Student Societies Center have been honored with prestigious national awards. These awards recognize their outstanding contributions to student leadership and youth initiatives.

Tarique Gilal received the International Students Convention and Expo (ISC&E) Alumni Award 2025 at Government College University, Faisalabad. This award acknowledges his remarkable efforts in student leadership and engagement.

Ms Haseen Zehra and Ms Qalab Fatima were awarded at the 4th Sindh Youth Convention in Hyderabad. They were recognized for their active participation and significant contributions to youth development programs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk congratulated the awardees, praising them as role models for their peers. He emphasized the importance of youth leadership and commended the Student Societies Center, led by Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, for its dedication to fostering talent and empowering students.

Prof. Dr. Mehon Khan Laghari and Dr Ali Raza Lashari were also present on this occasion.

The Student Societies Center at SALU remains committed to providing students with opportunities for academic excellence, leadership development, and national recognition. This ensures their continued success at both national and international levels.

Recent Stories

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

31 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

31 minutes ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

43 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

1 hour ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

1 hour ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

1 hour ago
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

3 hours ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

3 hours ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan