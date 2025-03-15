SALU Students Receive Prestigious National Awards
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Saturday has announced that three of its exceptional students from the Student Societies Center have been honored with prestigious national awards. These awards recognize their outstanding contributions to student leadership and youth initiatives.
Tarique Gilal received the International Students Convention and Expo (ISC&E) Alumni Award 2025 at Government College University, Faisalabad. This award acknowledges his remarkable efforts in student leadership and engagement.
Ms Haseen Zehra and Ms Qalab Fatima were awarded at the 4th Sindh Youth Convention in Hyderabad. They were recognized for their active participation and significant contributions to youth development programs.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk congratulated the awardees, praising them as role models for their peers. He emphasized the importance of youth leadership and commended the Student Societies Center, led by Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, for its dedication to fostering talent and empowering students.
Prof. Dr. Mehon Khan Laghari and Dr Ali Raza Lashari were also present on this occasion.
The Student Societies Center at SALU remains committed to providing students with opportunities for academic excellence, leadership development, and national recognition. This ensures their continued success at both national and international levels.
