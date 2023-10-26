SALU students stages Palestine solidarity rally

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The students from different departments of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), on Thursday staged a Palestine solidarity rally and condemned their massacre by brutal Israel,

A large number of students participated, carrying flags and placards condemning the Israeli bombing at Gaza and killings of innocent Palestinians.

They prayed for the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from unlawful Israeli and Indian occupation respectively.