SALU Students Week: A Celebration Of Creativity & Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SALU Students Week: a celebration of creativity & innovation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The 4th day of Shah Abdul Latif University's (SALU) Students Week was a vibrant display of student creativity and innovation on Thursday. Under the patronage of Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, various events were organized, including guest lectures, competitions, exhibitions, and performances.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi praised the students' active participation, saying it was a testament to the university's vision of providing a platform for students to shine. He also appreciated the faculty members' support and guidance.

The events were aimed at engaging students in intellectual, literary, and cultural pursuits, encouraging knowledge-sharing and creativity. The students' participation reflected the spirit of collaboration, learning, and innovation at the heart of Students' Week 2025.

The university's commitment to enhancing student creativity and fostering a well-rounded educational experience was evident throughout the events. With the success of Students' Week, SALU continues to nurture student talent and provide opportunities for growth and development.

