SALU Students Week To Celebrate Heritage, Poetry & Nature

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur is set to host its Students Week from February 17, featuring a unique blend of cultural, literary, and environmental activities. The event's centerpiece is a Tree Plantation Drive, which aims to promote environmental awareness while celebrating indigenous cultural and literary traditions.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, on Tuesday unveiled the plans for Students Week, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural and poetic heritage. The plantation drive will feature native plants and herbs, accompanied by poetic quotes from iconic poets such as Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Sachal Sarmast, and Sami.

The event will also include a range of academic and cultural activities, including debates, poetry contests, singing competitions, cultural performances, and career-building sessions.

Unique events like the Entrepreneurship Mela, Cleanliness Drive, and Health Awareness Activities will also be part of the program.

Dr. Khushk encouraged students to take active roles in organizing the events, emphasizing the importance of leadership, teamwork, and organizational skills. The university's deans and faculty members praised Dr. Khushk's leadership, recognizing its contribution to enhancing SALU's academic and cultural reputation.

With a diverse array of competitions and activities, Students Week promises to bring a vibrant, engaging, and career-enriching experience to the university community.

