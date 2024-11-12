SALU students win Inter University volleyball championship

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Volleyball Team won the Inter-University Volleyball Championship 2024 at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The championship was organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Teams including SALU, Khairpur, Sindh University, ISRA University, LUMHS Hyderabad, Sukkur IBA, SAU, Tandojam, Tando Muhammad Khan Medical and Science University and MUET, Jamshoro participated in this championship.

The SALU has once again proved its athletic prowess.

The university's volleyball team clinched the title of Inter-University Volleyball Championship 2024, defeating teams from other universities in a thrilling final match.

The championship event was graced by Dr. Fatah Mohammad Mari, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam. Ghulam Mujtaba Jatoi, Deputy Director SALU, Khairpur was the manager of SALU volleyball team. While Zafar Uddin Memon

Director Physical education, Govt Degree College Therhi was the coach.