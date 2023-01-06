UrduPoint.com

SALU Takes Steps For Protection Of Environment: VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SALU takes steps for protection of environment: VC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Friday said that SALU was taking extraordinary steps for the protection of the environment.

Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on led by its CEO Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel at his office, the VC saidThis includes major programs such as the Green Campus Campaign and the Green Society of SALU.

As a result of these initiatives, the national ranking of the university has also increased dramatically and is being appreciated at both public and private levels, said Dr Ibupoto.

Related Topics

Shakeel

Recent Stories

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

8 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

16 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

38 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

45 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.