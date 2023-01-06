SALU takes steps for protection of environment: VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Friday said that SALU was taking extraordinary steps for the protection of the environment.

Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on led by its CEO Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel at his office, the VC saidThis includes major programs such as the Green Campus Campaign and the Green Society of SALU.

As a result of these initiatives, the national ranking of the university has also increased dramatically and is being appreciated at both public and private levels, said Dr Ibupoto.