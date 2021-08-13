SALU to celebrate I-Day with national spirit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Spokesperson Professor Taj Muahmmad Lashari Friday said the Independence Day would be celebrated in befitting manner on 14th August in the varsity.

He said the main event would be held at central lawn of the varsity, where SALU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto along with deans, chairmen, sectional heads and employees would hoist the national flag.

He said the national anthem would also be played on the occasion. Various activities would also be part of the celebrations, he added.