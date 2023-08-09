SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Dr Taj Muahmmad Lashari on Wednesday announced that the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated in a befitting manner on 14th August at University.

The main event will be held on the central lawn of the University, where Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto along with Deans, Chairmen, Sectional Heads and employees will hoist the national flag and the national anthem will be played.

The various activities will be the part of celebrations.