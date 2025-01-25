SALU to host grand students week

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur is all set to host a grand Student Week, offering an array of engaging programs aimed at enriching the academic, cultural, and physical experience of students.

According to a release, issued here on Saturday, the week will serve as a vibrant platform for students to showcase their talents, engage in meaningful activities, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable campus.

The Student Week at SALU will feature a wide variety of events and competitions, including Flower Exhibition, Book Fair, Entrepreneurship Mela, Mock Competitions, Counseling Sessions, Documentary Screenings, Exhibitions, Workshops, Hostel Room Decorations, Academic Dialogues,sports Activities.

At the end of Student Week, the Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, along with the dean and chairman, will present eco-friendly certificates to participants in recognition of their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

During a recent meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushk highlighted the importance of Student Week as an opportunity for students to engage with faculty, alumni, and dignitaries from various fields, fostering both personal and academic growth.

The Student Week promises to be a grand celebration of student talent, knowledge, and creativity, providing a valuable platform for engagement, learning, and growth.