Open Menu

SALU To Host Grand Students Week

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SALU to host grand students week

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur is all set to host a grand Student Week, offering an array of engaging programs aimed at enriching the academic, cultural, and physical experience of students.

According to a release, issued here on Saturday, the week will serve as a vibrant platform for students to showcase their talents, engage in meaningful activities, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable campus.

The Student Week at SALU will feature a wide variety of events and competitions, including Flower Exhibition, Book Fair, Entrepreneurship Mela, Mock Competitions, Counseling Sessions, Documentary Screenings, Exhibitions, Workshops, Hostel Room Decorations, Academic Dialogues,sports Activities.

At the end of Student Week, the Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, along with the dean and chairman, will present eco-friendly certificates to participants in recognition of their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

During a recent meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushk highlighted the importance of Student Week as an opportunity for students to engage with faculty, alumni, and dignitaries from various fields, fostering both personal and academic growth.

The Student Week promises to be a grand celebration of student talent, knowledge, and creativity, providing a valuable platform for engagement, learning, and growth.

Recent Stories

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

7 minutes ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

8 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

8 minutes ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

16 minutes ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

23 minutes ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

23 minutes ago
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

37 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

48 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

53 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

57 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial pre ..

KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan