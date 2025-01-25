SALU To Host Grand Students Week
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur is all set to host a grand Student Week, offering an array of engaging programs aimed at enriching the academic, cultural, and physical experience of students.
According to a release, issued here on Saturday, the week will serve as a vibrant platform for students to showcase their talents, engage in meaningful activities, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable campus.
The Student Week at SALU will feature a wide variety of events and competitions, including Flower Exhibition, Book Fair, Entrepreneurship Mela, Mock Competitions, Counseling Sessions, Documentary Screenings, Exhibitions, Workshops, Hostel Room Decorations, Academic Dialogues,sports Activities.
At the end of Student Week, the Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, along with the dean and chairman, will present eco-friendly certificates to participants in recognition of their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
During a recent meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushk highlighted the importance of Student Week as an opportunity for students to engage with faculty, alumni, and dignitaries from various fields, fostering both personal and academic growth.
The Student Week promises to be a grand celebration of student talent, knowledge, and creativity, providing a valuable platform for engagement, learning, and growth.
Recent Stories
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capacity building workshop on agri-entrepreneurship held3 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, 2 escaped in encounter3 minutes ago
-
SALU to host grand students week3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Customs seizes smuggled goods worth millions3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 200 kites3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to remain independent by not joining US or China camp: Former ambassador Mansoor Ahma ..6 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, funeral prayers offered in DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
Walk organized in Gujar Khan area against kite flying13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities for American Companies: Mohsin Naqvi13 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists13 minutes ago
-
Information Commissioner reaffirms citizens' access to information13 minutes ago