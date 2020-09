(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The International Peace day will be observed on Sept 22 at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, said a release here on Wednesday.

In this connection, a peace walk led by Dean, Faculty of social sciences, Professor Dr. Imdad Hussain Sahito would be held.