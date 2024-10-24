SALU, USAID, CPDI Join Hands On Climate Action, Disaster Risk Reduction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In collaboration with USAID and Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI), the Students Society Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) organized a two-day conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Climate Justice and Peacebuilding at SALU, Khairpur on Thursday.
The conference was inaugurated jointly by Vice Chancellor SALU Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushik and Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur, Professor Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar.
A large number of students, teachers and civil society members participated in the conference. At the conference, various sessions were held in which faculty members and civil society members highlighted the issues related to climate change and disasters.
Addressing the occasion, the VC said that climate change has become a global issue and is causing problems for the whole world, adding that its impact is multifaceted as monsoon is increasing and temperature is rising. He highlighted how society has damaged the ecosystem by giving some examples like deforestation and said that there is a need for policies to address this issue and mitigate the impact of climate change.
Addressing the participants, especially the students, he said, "you are social leaders and you can give its solution so you should come forward and contribute to mitigate its impact and be told that as part of our contribution we have introduced a three-hour course on climate change". He hoped that different sessions of the conference would be held and concluded with inputs that would give a concrete solution to this problem.
Speaking as chief guest of the event, Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto the Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur, Professor Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar said, "I am grateful and honored to be here to speak on climate change in the conference organized by SALU".
Demanding climate justice, Dr. Mahar said, "we are contributing less to climate change but suffering more than other countries, we should be compensated for the losses we have suffered".
Besides, bold and sustainable action is needed to address this issue, he said adding that new eco-friendly technology in the country as new technology reduces emissions and creates more jobs.
Appreciating SALU VC, Assistant Commissioner Kingri District Khairpur, Mohammad Ali Shah that SALU designed three hours credits course on climate change. He said, "I didn't see it anywhere, further stating that disaster is inevitable, but it is up to us how to deal with it".
Haseeb Iqbal from USAID and CPDI informed that the two-day conference will have different sessions to explore how climate change has affected the planet, elaborating further that the sessions would help determine how to reduce the negative effects that it is having on the planet.
In charge of Students Societies, SALU, Dr. Ali Raza Lashari warmly welcomed the guest and hoped that the conference will focus on climate change issues and provide a concrete solution to mitigate this problem.
